Glasgow City Council has appointed a new chief executive to replace Annemarie O’Donnell, who steps down in May.
Susanne Millar, currently the head of the Health and Social Care Partnership, has been chosen to take over the running of the council.
Ms Millar has been the chief officer for the HSCP since 2019 and was in charge throughout the covid pandemic.
She has been involved in the process of getting an agreement for the country’s first official safer drug consumption room and in charge of services for homeless people and people with complex needs.
Ms Millar has worked in Glasgow for her whole career.
She worked with vulnerable children and families, then moved into strategy and planning covering children and adult services.
In 2006, she became the Head of Children's Services in Glasgow, then assumed the additional roles of Head of Homelessness and Asylum Services.
In 2012, she became the city's Assistant Director for Social Work, then in 2014, took on the role of Chief Officer for Planning, Strategy & Commissioning for GCHSCP and then the post of Chief Officer Strategy and Operations GCHSCP which was created in 2017, while retaining the Chief Social Work Officer role, before moving into the Interim Chief Officer role in 2019.
Earlier this year, Ms O'Donnell, the council's top official, announced she will step down in May after almost ten years in the post and a 30-year career in local government in the city.
