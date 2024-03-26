The agent said the site is on Whitehall Street in Dundee, adding: "The UK's largest Japanese food and beverage operator has taken a lease assignment at the site formerly occupied by independent restaurateur Mozza."

READ MORE: Long-serving Irn-Bru chief executive bows out on a high

Savills continued: "Totalling 4,500 square feet, the new restaurant is scheduled to open in summer 2024."

It said it is "set to be located on Dundee’s best thoroughfare for casual dining", with "a handful of national brands currently operating in the vicinity of Whitehall Street".

READ MORE: Glasgow hospitality veteran takes over famous city hotels

The agent said that Wagamama "spotted an opportunity to enter a new market with a sizeable population, including a large number of students, immediately on their doorstep".

John Menzies, director in the Scottish retail and leisure team at Savills, said it had been considering the market over a period of time.

READ MORE: 'Hyper-realistic' racing simulator centre to open in Scottish town

He said: "We have been studying the Dundee market over the past 12-18 months for Wagamama and concluded it is the ideal location for the site of their next Scottish restaurant.

"The city centre has been through a major regeneration, which was a factor influencing the decision and I am sure Wagamama will be a fantastic addition to the casual dining scene in Dundee, which we see continuing to grow over the next five years."