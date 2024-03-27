With successful tours spanning Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, with International promotion Company Forrest Jones Entertainment, Parfitt's arrival in Scotland marks the first time the Magic Men show will grace these shores.

This is an opportunity not to be missed for fans of sensual entertainment, as the show guarantees an unforgettable experience that will captivate the imagination with heart-stopping displays of masculine awe. Each act is meticulously crafted to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

To celebrate their inaugural tour in Scotland, Magic Men is offering an exclusive discount code, Easter30, which grants a generous 30% off some tickets. This limited-time offer presents the perfect opportunity to secure your seat for a night of mesmerizing muscular physiques and high-energy performances.





At the heart of the Magic Men show is Will Parfitt, whose magnetic stage presence and uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star Channing Tatum have earned him global recognition. With 2.1 million Instagram followers and 7.9 million followers on TikTok, Parfitt's social media prowess has propelled him to stardom, making him a true icon in the world of entertainment.

The Magic Men show is renowned for its seamless blend of sexy high-energy dance routines and charismatic, sweaty performances. Audiences are transported into a world where reality and illusion collide, as Parfitt and his ensemble of talented performers including Ceaser Smith, and Justin Leo dazzle with jaw-dropping acts that defy explanation. Each act is meticulously crafted to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

What sets the Magic Men show apart is its ability to appeal to a diverse range of audiences. If you’re looking for a night of entertainment unlike any other, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Magic Men. The show's dynamic choreography, sexy displays and engaging interaction ensure that no two performances are ever the same, keeping audiences coming back for more.

From the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen to the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow, anticipation is building among fans eager to experience some of the hottest men on the planet firsthand as Will Parfitt and the Magic Men ensemble prepare to bring their sensational show to Scotland. Each venue promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that is not to be missed.

With tickets still available for all Scottish shows, now is the time to secure your seat for an evening of enchantment and wonder. Don't miss your chance to be a part of history as Magic Men takes Scotland by storm with their mesmerizing performances.

Don’t forget to use your discount code Easter30 to enjoy 30% off some tickets and join in for an unforgettable journey into the world of Magic Men Australia entertainment.

Locations and dates Magic men are in Scotland:

Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre April 10th

Dundee Whitehall Theatre April 11th

Edinburgh Assembly rooms April 12th

Glasgow Pavillion Theatre April 13th

Click here for tickets

Click here for Will's Instagram