Brought to you by
Homegrown
Homegrown is not just a place — it's a destination where beauty, nature and style come together.
We believe every plant tells a story, letting your garden reflect who you are, and at Homegrown we help you to bring that story to life.
Even if you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, we offer more than just plants and pots. Come and indulge in an experience that inspires you to explore and get creative with your gardening style.
Homegrown, located at Lochend Rd, Gartcosh, is a special destination for anyone who loves gardening, enjoys beautiful homewares or wants to relax in a contemporary café setting with a view.
Not sure where to start? Take our gardening style quiz and plan your visit, where your perfect garden awaits. We invite you to discover the type of gardener you are and then we will match you with our curated plant collections that resonate with your personal style.
A Destination with a Difference
Discover the joy of gardening in a space that works for you. Here are a few good reasons to make homegrown garden centre your next destination:
- Stylish finds: Discover plants and interior items that you won't find anywhere else
- Expert advice: Book into the Genius Bar with a Personal Shopper to design your outdoor space
- Find inspiration: See our display gardens and get ideas for your own home and garden
- Modern food: Indulge in a stylish brunch or lunch, sourced with local ingredients at our garden view Coffee House
- Enjoy our Rewards: Sign up for our Rewards for £5 back on every £100 you spend
Find your Gardening Style With Our Quiz
How It Works:
Our quick personalised shopping quiz is a straightforward way to find out which collection suits you best. By answering for simple questions, we can guide you to the plants and garden style that best fits your lifestyle.
Scan the code below to take part
Got your result? We invite you to take advantage of our free personal shopping service. Book into the Genius Bar on our website for advice on your next gardening project. Our experts are here to help you keep your garden beautiful in every season.
Choose Plants that Make a Statement
Here’s a sneak preview of our recommendations for plants that promise to deliver style and sophistication
Hard to Kill
Busy schedule? No problem.
Our 'Hard to Kill' collection is forgiving, perfect for low effort greenery seekers.
Aesthetic Focus
For those who prefer a clean and modern look, this collection helps create a simple yet elegant garden space.
Seasonal Styles
If you enjoy a garden that changes with the seasons, our ‘Seasonal Styles’ collection brings a splash of colour throughout the year.
Edibles and Wildlife
The 'Edibles & Wildlife' Collection helps you grow your own food and invite nature into your garden by attracting wildlife.
Sustainable Futures
Our 'Sustainable Futures' collection is for environmentally conscious people. It supports ethical practices to make a positive impact.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here