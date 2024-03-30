Whether you're looking for a venue serving alcohol or are a parent trying to keep their bairns occupied while schools are out, there is something for everyone.

Here are some great indoor activities perfect for a rainy day in Glasgow

See the great indoor activities on offer across Glasgow this Easter weekend.

Soft play centres

Soft play centres are a popular option for parents looking to let their children burn off some energy during a school break.

Luckily, the city is home to dozens of these with Wonder World Soft Play in the Southside and City Kids Adventure in Stepps being among the best-reviewed.

Museums

If there was a list of things the city has no shortage of, museums would surely be at the very top.

From cultural attractions exploring the social history of Glasgow to art galleries showcasing a variety of works, there is a museum out there for everyone.

One place worth a visit this weekend would be the People's Palace in Glasgow Green which is set to close on April 14 for a major refurbishment.

Featuring all sorts of exhibits, one of the best-loved items on show is Billy Connolly's Big Banana Boots.

Indoor mini golf

While golf is usually an outdoor activity played on the outskirts of the city, a number of smaller indoor venues offering this have emerged.

Rumble Jungle has everything you need for a good night on the town, including a bar, food and, of course, mini golf.

Jungle Creek Softplay on Croftcroighn Road also offers mini golf for children.

Retro arcades

Perhaps one of the newer trends to hit the city centre, retro arcades have popped up all over Glasgow with Super Bario, NQ64 and R-CADE being a short distance from one another.

NQ64 and Super Bario are more adult settings with these serving alcoholic beverages. R-CADE and its cafe are open to all ages between the hours of 12-7pm before becoming a strictly over-18s venue.

Rock climbing

Across the Southside, there are various climbing spots perfect for all ages. The Climbing Academy just off Paisley Road West and the Glasgow Climbing Centre near Ibrox are open to everyone - including non-members.

Bowling

Bowling is another classic option perfect for a big group of friends or a family looking to keep their little ones occupied.

Hollywood Bowl in Springfield Quay is perfect for families and features plenty of parking. In the city centre, there are more adult-orientated venues such as Bowlarama on Glassford Street.