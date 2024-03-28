Brought to you by
EDINBURGH COLLEGE
An award-winning 'digital tool' is the result of an innovative new partnership between Edinburgh College and Anturas
EDINBURGH College and Anturas, an Edinburgh based small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), have maximised use of a national Innovation Voucher scheme to complete a tech project which has resulted in a prestigious award win.
Edinburgh College and Anturas have demonstrated the power of the triple helix – the college sector, industry and government combining – as they collected the Innovation in Business Award at the annual Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
The win comes as recognition for the collaborative work undertaken by Computing and Tech lecturer Jorge Correia and Anturas to develop a tool to address the time-consuming current processes associated with railway safety verification, and ensure full compliance with the Railways and Other Guided System (ROGS) Regulations 2006.
Anturas is a leader in delivering Safety Verification Schemes and has worked on major projects including Edinburgh Trams and the ongoing Glasgow Subway Modernisation. However existing methods of determining safety verification requirements are costly and resource-intensive.
To tackle this issue head-on, Anturas and Edinburgh College have collaborated on an Innovation project funded by an Interface Standard Innovation Voucher. The project aims to develop a user-friendly, web-based application that streamlines the safety verification process and ensures ROGS regulation compliance.
THE PROJECT
THE project kicked off with lecturer Jorge Correia working alongside Anturas to adapt an existing system, that was at the limits of its application, and develop a purpose-built web application that offers flexibility, security, and ease of use.
The new digital tool will guide users through the process of determining and implementing a Safety Verification Scheme, incorporating features including system definition, interface development, and preliminary hazard analysis. It will also integrate industry-standard risk models and commercial risk tools, providing a comprehensive solution for safety verification.
The current phase of development is focused on enhancing the application's front-end, optimising user experience, and implementing robust data security measures. Looking to the future, the College and Anturas plan to develop the back-end of the digital tool with further funding.
FUNDING
SMEs, social enterprises, and third sector organisations across Scotland can access funding through Interface to support projects aimed at facilitating advancements in their organisation and sector.
Interface’s initiative offers two types of vouchers, catering to distinct innovation needs. The Product, Process, or Service Innovation Voucher is tailored to aid outward innovation endeavours.
These provide support for the development of novel products, processes, or services. Meanwhile, the Workforce Innovation Voucher targets inward innovation efforts, concentrating on enhancing internal workforce capabilities.
Through this voucher, businesses can access support for the implementation of innovative workplace practices, the refinement of workplace processes, and the acquisition of cutting-edge business expertise.
See www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/employers/innovation
EDINBURGH COLLEGE INNOVATION PROJECT
OVER the past 18 months, Edinburgh College has built up a strong portfolio of innovation projects with clients across a variety of sectors.
In addition to the ground-breaking work with Anturas, the capital city college has worked on developing a new recruitment policy for a leading Highland-based hotel business, supporting it in widening access and opportunities for neurodiverse candidates; working on a design sprint with an East Lothian-based organisation on the creation of a World War One aircraft and visitor centre; among others.
To find out more about collaborations which could revolutionise your business, visit www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/employers/innovation or email commercialuk@
edinburghcollege.ac.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here