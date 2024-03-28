EDINBURGH College and Anturas, an Edinburgh based small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), have maximised use of a national Innovation Voucher scheme to complete a tech project which has resulted in a prestigious award win.

Edinburgh College and Anturas have demonstrated the power of the triple helix – the college sector, industry and government combining – as they collected the Innovation in Business Award at the annual Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

The win comes as recognition for the collaborative work undertaken by Computing and Tech lecturer Jorge Correia and Anturas to develop a tool to address the time-consuming current processes associated with railway safety verification, and ensure full compliance with the Railways and Other Guided System (ROGS) Regulations 2006.

Anturas is a leader in delivering Safety Verification Schemes and has worked on major projects including Edinburgh Trams and the ongoing Glasgow Subway Modernisation. However existing methods of determining safety verification requirements are costly and resource-intensive.

To tackle this issue head-on, Anturas and Edinburgh College have collaborated on an Innovation project funded by an Interface Standard Innovation Voucher. The project aims to develop a user-friendly, web-based application that streamlines the safety verification process and ensures ROGS regulation compliance.

THE PROJECT

THE project kicked off with lecturer Jorge Correia working alongside Anturas to adapt an existing system, that was at the limits of its application, and develop a purpose-built web application that offers flexibility, security, and ease of use.

The new digital tool will guide users through the process of determining and implementing a Safety Verification Scheme, incorporating features including system definition, interface development, and preliminary hazard analysis. It will also integrate industry-standard risk models and commercial risk tools, providing a comprehensive solution for safety verification.

The current phase of development is focused on enhancing the application's front-end, optimising user experience, and implementing robust data security measures. Looking to the future, the College and Anturas plan to develop the back-end of the digital tool with further funding.

FUNDING

SMEs, social enterprises, and third sector organisations across Scotland can access funding through Interface to support projects aimed at facilitating advancements in their organisation and sector.

Interface’s initiative offers two types of vouchers, catering to distinct innovation needs. The Product, Process, or Service Innovation Voucher is tailored to aid outward innovation endeavours.

These provide support for the development of novel products, processes, or services. Meanwhile, the Workforce Innovation Voucher targets inward innovation efforts, concentrating on enhancing internal workforce capabilities.

Through this voucher, businesses can access support for the implementation of innovative workplace practices, the refinement of workplace processes, and the acquisition of cutting-edge business expertise.

See www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/employers/innovation

EDINBURGH COLLEGE INNOVATION PROJECT

OVER the past 18 months, Edinburgh College has built up a strong portfolio of innovation projects with clients across a variety of sectors.

In addition to the ground-breaking work with Anturas, the capital city college has worked on developing a new recruitment policy for a leading Highland-based hotel business, supporting it in widening access and opportunities for neurodiverse candidates; working on a design sprint with an East Lothian-based organisation on the creation of a World War One aircraft and visitor centre; among others.

To find out more about collaborations which could revolutionise your business, visit www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/employers/innovation or email commercialuk@

edinburghcollege.ac.uk

