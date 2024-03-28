A "wee museum on Scotland’s West Coast" is celebrating after being nominated for an award at 'the Oscars of the museum industry'.
Kilmartin Museum in Argyll and Bute is nominated in the Permanent Exhibition of the Year category at the Museums + Heritage Awards.
The global awards, which celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions, have seen many of the world’s greatest museums feature on its shortlist, from the British Museum to the Met in New York, from Sydney Maritime Museum to Edinburgh Museums.
The museum is the custodian of the artefacts that come from Kilmartin Glen, one of Scotland’s richest archaeological landscapes. It houses a collection with nationally significant status, offering visitors of all ages a fascinating insight into the lives of our ancestors who inhabited the area over the last 12,000 years.
Dr Sharon Webb MBE, Director and Curator at Kilmartin Museum said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be nominated for this Award after so many years of hard work.
READ MORE: Castle where Mary Queen of Scots was held prisoner among historic sites reopening
"That our wee museum on Scotland’s West Coast has stood out amongst such heritage giants is really down to the incredible archaeology and the stories that it tells, and we've been privileged to work with a fantastic team to interpret and display it.”
Kilmartin Museum re-opened in September 2023 after being closed for a major building renovation.
The renovation provides a much larger exhibition space and a Learning Centre which is used to deliver cultural and educational activities.
There are also now new galleries housing temporary art exhibitions, a state of the art collection store and laboratories to process new finds and acquisitions.
The new Museum building, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects, highlights its unique location, celebrating the immediate connection between the artefact collection and the surrounding prehistoric landscape.
Kilmartin Museum is currently closed and will re-open on April 25.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here