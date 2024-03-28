The global awards, which celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions, have seen many of the world’s greatest museums feature on its shortlist, from the British Museum to the Met in New York, from Sydney Maritime Museum to Edinburgh Museums.

The museum is the custodian of the artefacts that come from Kilmartin Glen, one of Scotland’s richest archaeological landscapes. It houses a collection with nationally significant status, offering visitors of all ages a fascinating insight into the lives of our ancestors who inhabited the area over the last 12,000 years.

Dr Sharon Webb MBE, Director and Curator at Kilmartin Museum said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be nominated for this Award after so many years of hard work.

"That our wee museum on Scotland’s West Coast has stood out amongst such heritage giants is really down to the incredible archaeology and the stories that it tells, and we've been privileged to work with a fantastic team to interpret and display it.”

Kilmartin Museum re-opened in September 2023 after being closed for a major building renovation.

The renovation provides a much larger exhibition space and a Learning Centre which is used to deliver cultural and educational activities.

There are also now new galleries housing temporary art exhibitions, a state of the art collection store and laboratories to process new finds and acquisitions.

The new Museum building, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects, highlights its unique location, celebrating the immediate connection between the artefact collection and the surrounding prehistoric landscape.

Kilmartin Museum is currently closed and will re-open on April 25.