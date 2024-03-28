Speyside whisky has topped a new ranking of the world's best rated spirits.
The Top 79 spirits in the World list has been published by online culinary compendium and food and travel guide TasteAtlas.
The global cuisine website has sought the opinions of nearly 50,000 food experts to catalogue over 10,000 foods and drinks and create a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants.
Whiskies from four of the five whisky regions in Scotland feature in the global ranking.
Islay whisky came in at third place, while Highland whisky came in at 11th place and Lowland whisky followed in 28th place.
READ MORE: Island distillery uses sherry casks for new limited edition whisky
Joining Speyside whisky and Islay whisky in the top 10 spirits are potent Filipino drink Lambanog, Balkan fruit brandy Viljamovka, French grape brandy Armagnac, Japanese whisky, Reposado tequila, Dark rum, Añejo tequila and XO Cognac.
About Speyside whisky, TasteAtlas wrote: “Often dubbed as the whisky centre, Speyside is one of five official Scotch whisky regions.
"Although it is geographically a part of Highlands, this area is a separate appellation, because of the large concentration of distilleries and the high-quality single malts that come from the area.
"Whiskies that are produced in the region are less peaty than other styles, but their character can vary from floral and fruity to rich and spicy.
"Although they were once similar to the robust styles in the Highlands, most distilleries in the area have shifted their focus on lighter and sweeter styles that display classic flavours of vanilla, apple, honey, oak, and dry fruit. "
To see the full ranking, click here
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here