Hundreds of thousands of Scots may have missed a debt repayment in the last year as they struggle with the cost of living crisis and rising bills.
Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has warned of a tidal wave of missed repayments occurring each month according to their analysis of poll data.
It says that many people are trapped in a “vicious circle” of complex debt where they owe money to more than one source and find themselves continually borrowing more as their income does not catch up with their outgoings when repayments are factored in.
The charity analysed surveys from research company YouGov, which found that eight per cent of people had missed a debt repayment at least once in the past year.
The organisation said that equates to 368,249 people when Scotland’s population as a whole is taken into account.
CAS has previously warned that nearly one in ten people Scotland have seen their mental health and wellbeing has been affected by spiralling debt.
It launched a campaign earlier this year to encourage people to seek advice if they are worried about their debts, as research showed more than half a million Scots say debt is impacting their mental health.
Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) is running the “Stressed about Debt” campaign, which encourages people who are worried about their bills or stressed about debt to seek advice from the Citizens Advice network.
Speaking previously about the impact of debt on mental health, CAS financial health spokesperson Sarah Jayne Dunn said: “There is a clear link between money and mental health and that will have been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.
“Hundreds of thousands of people across the country, through no fault of their own have fallen behind on bills and find themselves in debt. Some people will be in debt for the first time, others will have seen their existing debt get worse.
“There’s no shame in having debt, and it’s completely understandable to be stressed and anxious about it. For many people, debt is something they ignore until it builds up and becomes overwhelming.
“That’s why we’ve launched the Stressed about Debt campaign, to encourage people who are worried to seek advice and not let those worries build up until they are suffocating."
READ MORE: Over 660,000 Scots hit by mental health problems over spiralling debt
READ MORE: Scots energy bill debt mountain estimated at £260m
The charity is urging those struggling to repay debts to go to the CAS website, where they can select an advice route tailored to their needs, such as online self-help tools, online advice pages or one to one advice from their local Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).
The CAB service also helps improve people’s financial situation, and for some this includes facilitating debt write -offs.
Since last spring, CABs have helped write off more than £11 million worth of debt, with the average amount cancelled being over £12,600 per client. The value of debt dealt with by CABs last winter was £23 million.
This represents a 25 per cent increase in the value of debt brought to CABs and a 17 per cent increase in people seeking debt advice compared to last year.
The average of ‘complex’ debt reported to CAS was £8,876.17. A complex debt is when someone is seeking debt advice for multiple debts at once.
CAS Financial Health spokesperson Myles Fitt said: “There is a vicious cycle element to debt, especially during a cost-of-living crisis. Your income isn’t covering your outgoings to you fall into debt as a result – either through using commercial credit or falling behind on your bills to creditors. But the cost of those additional repayments means your income needs to stretch even further and suddenly you are trapped in a vicious cycle.
“We want people who are stressed about their debts to seek advice and support from the Citizens Advice network. You don’t need to go to a CAB in-person to get advice, instead you can check our online advice pages or use our interactive self-help tools.
“Our network gets real results for people – last year people who saw a gain having sought advice were more than £3,700 better off. Our advice is impartial, confidential and crucially free – we don’t charge for our advice, and we never will.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here