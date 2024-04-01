AM Sci Tech said it had implemented a “proactive approach to letting space”, expressing confidence that there is another approximately 20,000 sq ft in new deals and lease renewals.

This follows a reduction in headline rents of up to 35% to attract new occupier interest.

Kaseum Technology, a longstanding tenant specialising in the design, development, and manufacture of downhole tools, has secured an additional 1,554 sq ft unit at the Energy Development Centre, augmenting its current occupancy of four units.

This expansion, representing an increase of more than 20%, brings Kaseum's total floorspace to 6,254 sq ft.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Embarrassments pile up for these hapless Tories

Andy Elrick, operations director of Kaseum, said: “We were extremely satisfied with the efficient facilitation provided by the landlord and parks’ management team. The Energy Development Centre suits our business perfectly and, when we needed more space, we were delighted that it could be facilitated quickly and efficiently. Our business is continually developing and being able to do this at the same location and building has brought significant business benefits for us.”

Italmatch Chemicals, a developer and supplier of chemical solutions for the energy industry, has relocated from a previous base at Ellon and has agreed to let units extending to 4,000 sq ft at the Technology Centre on a five-year lease.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did something big just happen on UK interest rates

Its new premises offer office space for up to 12 people and laboratory space for four people, further enhancing the company's operational capabilities.

Employment law, human resources, and health and safety support services firm WorkNest has agreed a three-year lease on a 1,235 sq ft.unit at the Enterprise Centre.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A UK Government aligned with Scotland’s needs?

Catherine Wilson, head of team at WorkNest, said: “Demand for our services has been growing steadily over the past couple of years across the UK. We are delighted to secure our new Aberdeen location and we look forward to continuing to grow and develop the business from the Energy Park.

“The new office provides the perfect location and has everything we need to provide our team with a positive working environment together.” Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Park estates manager Cherry Paton said: “Concluding these deals marks a fantastic start for the new park owner. It is pleasing to see two new occupiers, as well as a longstanding occupier expanding.

“Kaseum has been based here for six years, during which we've provided quality flexible space and fostered opportunities for growth and development." The parks are around three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and close to the Third Don Crossing.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks Matt Park, associate director at Knight Frank said: “Occupiers are demanding the highest quality workspace, and the Energy and Innovation Parks offer a great solution that provides an efficient and flexible office within a high-spec environment in a prime location.”