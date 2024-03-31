It follows further moves to increase income tax for higher earners in Scotland in the Scottish Budget in December, business editor Ian McConnell writes.

A new "advanced" band is being introduced which will apply on incomes between £75,000 and £125,140, set at 45p. The top rate of income tax will increase by one pence to 48p in the 2024/25 tax year.

Scotch whisky's 'King of the Lowlands' to open to the public for first time

A distillery known as the “King of the Lowlands” is to open its doors to the public for the first this summer.

The distillery completed its first production run in three decades last July and is now set to throw open the doors to the whisky-loving public on Friday June 7. (Image: Ian Macleod)

Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk has been brought back to life following a “meticulous” four-year restoration by Ian Macleod Distillers, 30 years after it was put into mothballs. Ian Macleod acquired the distillery from Diageo in 2017 in a deal which included the Rosebank trademark and existing stocks, while a separate deal with Scottish Canals saw it purchase the site on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Scottish restaurant group launches 'elevated' Chinese dining venture

The Scottish restaurant group behind the Topolabamba, Panang, and Chaakoo Bombay brands has unveiled plans for a new high-end Chinese dining venue in Glasgow city centre.

It is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group, which was established in 2011 by Scottish hotelier Paul Sloan in partnership with restaurant veterans Mario Gizzi and Tony Connetta of Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group. (Image: DRG)

Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo in St Vincent Place on April 17, creating more than 60 new jobs. The venue was one of 46 closed last year by Prezzo as the Italian restaurant group battled soaring energy and food costs. The interior has been transformed following a £1 million fit-out into a "contemporary and elegant" restaurant.

'Extremely rare opportunity' as Scottish croft brought to market

An “extremely rare opportunity” to acquire an extensive tenanted croft with boathouse close to the spectacular Knoydart Peninsula has been brought to market.

Mallaig Mhor includes a traditional stone and slate boathouse located on the north-eastern shoreline. (Image: Strutt and Parker)

Strutt and Parker said the croft is located in a majestic setting to the east of Mallaig and at the entrance to Loch Nevis.

“The hill land is steep in places but provides interesting habitat and topography and offers an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to explore environmental and woodland schemes and to enjoy the natural capital of the land and surroundings,” the agent said.