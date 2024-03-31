A staff member at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been named Midwife of the Year at a national awards ceremony for her work supporting families who have experienced baby loss.
Caroline Judge, Charge Midwife at the Royal Alexandra Maternity Unit in Paisley, was recognised by The Mariposa Trust Awards for her important role in caring for women across Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
The Mariposa Trust exists to ensure that each baby who has died during pregnancy or early in life is recognised and that the parents, extended family, and friends receive the support they need for as long as they need it.
The awards recognise midwives, nurses, bereavement midwives, doctors and community members who have gone above and beyond in the care and support they have provided for people who have experienced baby loss.
READ MORE: From cancer to Scotland's tallest peaks - what next for climber who won't give up?
In addition to her current charge midwife role Ms Judge has worked with women and families to provide resources for special memory making during this very emotional and difficult time in the labour ward. She has introduced sibling boxes for brothers and sisters with the support of various charities, and she is passionate about progressing the service that provides follow-up care and support for women once they leave the hospital.
Ms Judge was honoured to receive a nomination for Midwife of the Year and in shock when they announced her name as the winner.
She explained: “I was aware that the event had received a record number of nominations for this award, so I was very surprised when my name was called.
“I found the night inspirational being surrounded by so many incredible people who care for families with bereavement and do such an amazing job. I am forever grateful to the person who nominated me.”
Laura Flynn, Lead Midwife (Clyde) for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Supporting families through their loss in pregnancy is a hugely important part of our work.
“Caroline leading the charge on many of our initiatives, to provide the level of care that our women and families need, is something that is worth recognising.
“Caroline has been a dedicated midwife in the RAH for many years and the team are so proud that she has been commended for the amazing work she does.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here