The Mariposa Trust exists to ensure that each baby who has died during pregnancy or early in life is recognised and that the parents, extended family, and friends receive the support they need for as long as they need it.

The awards recognise midwives, nurses, bereavement midwives, doctors and community members who have gone above and beyond in the care and support they have provided for people who have experienced baby loss.

In addition to her current charge midwife role Ms Judge has worked with women and families to provide resources for special memory making during this very emotional and difficult time in the labour ward. She has introduced sibling boxes for brothers and sisters with the support of various charities, and she is passionate about progressing the service that provides follow-up care and support for women once they leave the hospital.

Ms Judge was honoured to receive a nomination for Midwife of the Year and in shock when they announced her name as the winner.

She explained: “I was aware that the event had received a record number of nominations for this award, so I was very surprised when my name was called.

“I found the night inspirational being surrounded by so many incredible people who care for families with bereavement and do such an amazing job. I am forever grateful to the person who nominated me.”

Laura Flynn, Lead Midwife (Clyde) for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Supporting families through their loss in pregnancy is a hugely important part of our work.

“Caroline leading the charge on many of our initiatives, to provide the level of care that our women and families need, is something that is worth recognising.

“Caroline has been a dedicated midwife in the RAH for many years and the team are so proud that she has been commended for the amazing work she does.”