A heritage body is urging young Scots to consider a career in the heritage sector to help boost the current and future workforce needed to protect Scotland’s historic environment.
Stonemasons, blacksmiths and digital innovators are among the "crucial" roles that play a part in ensuring Scotland's heritage continues to be enjoyed for generations to come, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said.
As part of a new ‘I Make History’ campaign, launched to raise awareness about the opportunities to develop traditional and new skills within the heritage sector, HES is encouraging more people to take up a career in protecting and maintaining Scotland’s historic environment and keep ancient practices thriving in a modern world.
It comes after a survey commissioned by HES found significant support for traditional and heritage-related skills, with 83% of respondents stating it’s important for young people to be taught traditional skills in school.
Two-thirds of respondents said they are interested in a career in the heritage sector, with existing skilled workers most likely to be interested.
READ MORE: Castle where Mary Queen of Scots was held prisoner among historic sites reopening
Alex Paterson, chief executive at HES said: "It’s vital we train and retain traditional and emerging skills for the heritage sector and the benefit of Scotland’s past, present, and future.
"We need more young people to think about coming into the sector from school, college, or university. And we need more skilled workers and those seeking a career change to consider switching sectors.
"The heritage sector provides rewarding career opportunities, and it makes a real difference to Scotland’s rich historic environment. Traditional skills are essential to Scotland's retrofitting efforts, with approximately one in five homes in Scotland being built pre-1919, these skills will play a pivotal role in our journey to achieving net zero targets. By further integrating green practices and innovative technologies, the historic environment contributes to a greener, more sustainable future while delivering economic benefits through jobs, tourism and local business opportunities."
Luke Maher, a HES stonemason, uses traditional ways of working to conserve historic properties for our future. He was part of the team responsible for transporting the Stone of Destiny for King Charles’ coronation, and he’s worked on the Antonine Wall, which sits at the site of what was once the most northerly frontier of the Roman Empire nearly 2,000 years ago.
Mr Maher said: “I get to work at some of Scotland’s most beautiful properties and take care of our history on a daily basis. It’s been life-changing - it’s given me a career and a trade that I can take all over the world.”
Sophia Mirashrafi, a Senior Digital Innovation Officer at HES, is responsible for digitally mapping ancient sites and artefacts to create 3D representations and prints, enhancing the ways we interact with historic assets.
Drawing inspiration from gaming and photography industries, she uses her skills in digital mapping and photogrammetry and applies them across the heritage sector, creating a blend of old and new in traditional trades such as stonemasonry.
Ms Mirashrafi said: “I get to crawl around in really cool places across Scotland, such as Maeshowe, which is a chambered tomb in Orkney, and Skara Brae, a 5,000 year old village on the same island. While at these world heritage sites, I’m down on my hands and knees crawling along corridors to access all the nooks and crannies for digital mapping. Some of the walls are even covered in Viking graffiti.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here