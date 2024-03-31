Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire at a historic building in Stirling.
Firefighters were called to the B-listed Langgarth House on St Ninian’s Road just before 6pm on Saturday, with smoke seen billowing from the property.
The building dates back to 1897 and was formerly a council office building but it has been empty for 15 years.
Police Scotland said on Sunday that two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the fire.
The force said: “No-one was injured and extensive inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2951 of March 30.
Stirling MP Alyn Smith tweeted that the fire is a “sad sight”, while local MSP Evelyn Tweed said it was “terrible” to see the “once beautiful” building on fire.
The council has been trying to sell the building in recent years.
