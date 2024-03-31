Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lesley-Ann McGee said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was in the park around the time of the incident and has any information which could assist, please contact police to bring this to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2750 of 30 March. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.