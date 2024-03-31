Only the lucky few get to drive trains across the world-famous Forth Bridge in real life, but now players of a train simulator game have the chance to do just that.
The addition of Fife circle route from Edinburgh as an add-on to Train Sim World 4 allows players to take the helm and drive ScotRail trains between the capital, Glenrothes and Markinch via both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.
Developed by Stirling-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games, the add-on features trains styled in ScotRail's famous Saltire livery.
Players are also be able to choose ScotRail’s class 170 trains, and drive the 52 miles of line from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch.
Rivet Games has also announced that, following the reopening of the branch line to Leven in June, it will begin adding the line into the route.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world-famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4.
“ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”
Jasper Holzapfel, Community Manager at Rivet Games, said: “We’re always proud to recreate a route close to home, and had a lot of fun bringing the virtual recreation of Fife circle, and the class 170 to life!”
