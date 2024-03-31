Emergency services attended and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Saturday, March 30, we received a report of a child falling from a window onto a balcony at a property on Victoria Road in Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”