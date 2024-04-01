The man later died in hospital and his death is being treated as suspicious by Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Mark Lamont, of Dundee CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of his death.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have. I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

"I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”