He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing. This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our enquiries to please contact us.



"I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2363 of 31 March, 2024.