A spokesperson for the venue said: "CCA will be opening and operating our new bar, Third Eye, in-house.

"We're excited to run the bar ourselves because, crucially, it allows us to remain a not-for-profit organisation, with the earnings from the bar directly supporting the development of our creative programmes.

"Audiences can look out for the opening around the beginning of May, just in time, hopefully, for sunshine on the terrace."

The original social media post, which said simply 'something is coming, keep your eye(s) open', has since received over 650 likes.

In April of last year, the Herald reported that the Saramago Café & Bar & Terrace Bar at the CCA had closed following a long-running staff dispute.

A statement released by the arts centre at the time read: “CCA has made the difficult decision to discontinue our relationship with business tenant Saramago Café & Bar.

"CCA has worked tirelessly over the past five weeks in the hope for productive conversation and a positive outcome that aligns with our organisational priority of fair work. We truly wish the situation could have been resolved differently."

An exact opening date for Third Eye has yet to be announced, however, updates can be followed on social media here.