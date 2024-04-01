In the same time span there was a doubling in the number of ASN pupils - who currently represent a third of the school population - as well as the loss of 546 ASN teachers.

The SCSC is calling on the Scottish Government to work with local authorities to increase funding to support the needs of vulnerable children and young people, including greater provision of specialist ASN teachers, educational psychologists, behaviour support staff and classroom assistants.

A spokesperson for the SCSC commented: “It is devastating to note cuts in spending supporting those with ASN, and we would urge the Scottish Government to adequately resource the provision of the likes of specialist teachers, educational psychologists and classroom assistants.

“We are facing a lost generation of children with ASN, and it is vital that they get the care and support they need, when they need it, especially given the impacts of the Covid-19 and cost-of-living crisis. This is also key if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap, as we know that those with ASN are disproportionately drawn from poorer neighbourhoods.

“We are experiencing a mental health emergency, and have also witnessed dramatic increases in classroom disruption, impacting on pupils and teachers alike. This is in part due to increased levels of social, emotional and behavioural difficulties post-lockdown.

“The Scottish Government and local authorities must work together to provide adequately resourced support across Scotland for those children and young people with ASN, representing some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to improving the experiences and outcomes for young people with additional support needs, which we have outlined in our Programme for Government 2023/24.

“While it is for local councils to determine the most appropriate educational provision, spending on additional support for learning reached a record high of £830m in the most recently published figures.

"The Scottish Government also invests an additional £15m per year to help schools respond to the individual needs of children and young people.

“We also provide over £11m in funding to directly support pupils with complex additional support needs and services to children and families.

“Ministers will work with teachers to provide additional professional learning opportunities while seeking work to build on the Additional Support for Learning Action Plan.”