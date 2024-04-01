A historic pub that looks on to a former palace of Scottish royalty has been brought to the market.
Drysdale and Company said that the former coach house, built over 400 years ago, is being offered to let but added that the owner may sell.
The Bruce Inn, which sits opposite Falkland Palace in the Fife village of the same name, has a kitchen and a beer garden.
The agent said the hotel, which has over the years operated under different names including the National Hotel, also has three letting rooms and a two-bedroom owner's apartment.
Canmore describes it as: "Dated 1607, at inscribed lunette panel, remodelled early 19th century. Three-storey four-window squared rubble, original moulded openings at first floor, others 19th century with margins, two artisan pilastered doorpieces. Back wing with inset pediments dated 1611, evidently from Mondrief House."
The Hotels and B&Bs site said that “the front-facing rooms have excellent views of the 16th-century royal palace of Falkland, whilst rear-facing rooms look out over the historic village of Falkland to the Lomond Hills".
Mary, Queen of Scots was possibly the palace's most famous resident.
Further details from Drysdale and Company.
We 'cannot afford to lose this hostelry'
Locals have voiced hopes that a landmark hotel can be revived, highlighting the crucial role it plays in the community and Mid Argyll economy.
The Herald revealed on Saturday that the canal-side Cairnbaan Hotel is back on the market, with offers around £425,000 sought, after a deal to buy it fell through. Property agent Graham + Sibbald had announced at the start of the year that the Cairnbaan Hotel, owned by Christine Dobson, was up for sale.
