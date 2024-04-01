READ MORE: Third of Police Scotland officers have not yet had Hate Crime training

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 consolidates some existing laws and creates a new offence of stirring up hatred against protected characteristics, including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.

It does not include sex. A separate misogyny law was promised by Humza Yousaf in his first programme for government, though it is yet to be published.

The First Minister has previously insisted that the protections for freedom of expression in the legislation means it will not be a criminal offence to say that a trans woman is a man.

However, speaking today, his Minister for Victims and Community Safety, told the BBC that it would be up to Police Scotland and those who do misgender could be subject to an investigation.

In a series of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Ms Rowling shared pictures of transwomen, including Isla Bryson, a double rapist previously known as Adam Graham who only began identifying as a woman after being charged.

The Edinburgh-based writer, tweeted: “Lovely Scottish lass and convicted double rapist Isla Bryson found her true authentic female self shortly before she was due to be sentenced. Misgendering is hate, so respect Isla’s pronouns, please.”

Lovely Scottish lass and convicted double rapist Isla Bryson found her true authentic female self shortly before she was due to be sentenced. Misgendering is hate, so respect Isla’s pronouns, please. Love the leggings! 2/11 pic.twitter.com/aKgOWRdb4K — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

She also shared images of Amy George, also known as Andrew Miller, a Borders butcher who abducted an 11-year-old girl while dressed in female clothing and then sexually assaulted her and kept her captive for over 27 hours.

“No idea why this was mentioned in court – of course she was wearing women’s clothing, she's a woman!” Ms Rowling tweeted.

In another post, she mocked Mridul Wadhwa, the transwoman in charge of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre, who caused controversy in 2021 by suggesting “bigoted” rape survivors should be re-educated about transgender rights as part of recovering from their trauma.

Ms Rowling tweeted: “She has no gender recognition certificate, but was still appointed to a job advertised for women only. Time to be ‘challenged on your prejudices’, rape victims!”

The writer then added: “Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them.”

She then accused MSPs of placing “higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls.”

Ms Rowling said the new hate crime legislation was "wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes, the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports, the injustice of women’s jobs, honours and opportunities being taken by trans-identified men, and the reality and immutability of biological sex."

She added: “I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

READ MORE: Hate crime law could 'damage confidence in police'

Her comments came after the Scottish Government Scotland's Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown told Radio 4's Today programme that misgendering someone could be a crime under the new legislation.

She said: “It would be a police matter for them to assess what happens. It could be reported and it could be investigated — whether or not the police would think it was criminal is up to Police Scotland.”

The MSP added: “There is a very high threshold which is in the Act which would be up to Police Scotland, and what would have to be said online or in person would be threatening and abusive.”

Ms Rowling was reported to Northumbria police last month for misgendering transgender broadcaster India Willoughby.

Speaking to media earlier Mr Yousaf said he was “very proud” of the new laws and “very confident in Police Scotland’s ability in order to implement this legislation in the way it should”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have not received any complaints."