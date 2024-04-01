They say the situation is no better, senior management have failed to listen to their concerns and they have now approached the board for support.

In a letter, the group of 14 volunteers says the response from the charity has "revealed to us an uncaring, chaotic and negative culture".

Ann Hamilton, who said she was amazed to find herself protesting at the age of 70, is leading the charge and has written to the board.

'Harrods' Marie Curie shop volunteers walk out twice in one day in 'bullying' protest

Women volunteers are to walk out of Glasgow Marie Curie shop in protest

The volunteers have also set up an online petition calling for backing and are planning further public protests.

A previous statement from Marie Curie said all claims had been investigated and the charity upholds "high standards of care and respect for all our employees and volunteers ".

The letter outlines that the volunteers have many years of supporting and fundraising for the end of life charity and do not wish to undermine that work.

However, it adds: "The response over the ensuing nine months [since an initial complaint] has revealed to us an uncaring, chaotic and negative culture.

"Marie Curie has said in their statement to The Herald that the matter had been “thoroughly investigated”. We are not aware of any investigation.

"We all witnessed the impact on the manager’s physical and mental health. No volunteer has ever been questioned about this."

The thrift store has been dubbed the 'Harrods' charity shop of Glasgow, given its upmarket location and quality of stock.

Women who have been donating their labour to the charity for upwards of 20 years are among the self-styled band of rebels who walked out.

The complaint centres on the treatment of the former manager of the store, who last year had asked to alter her hours but was told she would have to accept a demotion in order to reduce her hours.

The situation came to a head and the manager, who was a respected colleague, felt forced to resign.

The group said they felt the manager had been treated extremely poorly and pettily and a temporary area manager, who ran the shop on an interim basis, was, they claim "demeaning and negative". The letter adds: "Please consider how difficult it has been for a group of volunteers to withdraw their labour and demonstrate against the charity they have been committed to for so long.

"Many of us are older women, oldest 91, who are embarrassed and weary to be taking this action.

"Given the Marie Curie attitude to the issue some are very nervous about being ‘sacked’ by the charity. They love and value their role in the shop.

"There has been no duty of care to volunteers in this sorry saga. There has been ... absolutely no response to our withdrawal of labour or protest."

Mrs Hamilton added: "We have been encouraged by the support from local residents, local businesses, customers and donors and this supporting us on social media.

"We are now considering our next action as we do not intend to be ignored and patronised any longer.

"This will include further public protest."

A Marie Curie spokesperson said previously the situation has been "thoroughly investigated" and the charity "puts people at the heart of everything we do."

The spokesperson added: "We are thankful for all our dedicated staff and volunteers.

"They are integral to helping us raise much-needed funds to enable us to deliver vital care and support to people at the end of life and their loved ones, both in the comfort of their homes and in our Glasgow Hospice.”