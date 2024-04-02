Shepherd, which will hold its latest live-streamed auction on April 18 at 2.30pm, said: “This is an ‘oven-ready’ redevelopment opportunity available at a guide price of £675,000.”

Ramage’s Bar in the Ayrshire town of Kilbirnie is up for auction with a guide price of £120,000.

Shepherd said: “For anyone seeking a trading business, the long-established Ramage's Bar…might be of interest. This opportunity includes a flat above which could be leased or provide owner’s accommodation.”

The surveyor noted that, acting on behalf of Forestry and Land Scotland, the auction will also feature three areas of surplus land. These include two plots at Crianlarich, both at guide prices of £5,000. The third area of surplus land, further north at Invergarry, is up for auction with a guide price of £35,000.

The auction will also include former police stations at Lairg and Peterhead, being sold on behalf of Police Scotland.

Shepherd said: “Both buildings are suited to a variety of uses, subject to planning, with guide prices of £145,000 and £65,000 respectively.”

All properties are open to remote bidding online, on the phone, and by proxy, Shepherd noted.

The auction will also include a business centre in Boddam in Aberdeenshire, “with potential for alternative use subject to planning”, at a guide price of £80,000.

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network while providing transparency and simplicity of the process.

“Our offering goes further as we can offer local market advice from our in-house team of chartered surveyors throughout our national network of local offices.”