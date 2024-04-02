Scottish law firm Blackadders LLP has unveiled a raft of promotions across its business services and private client teams.
The promotions include lawyers based in its Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.
Emma Sadler has been promoted to partner in the family law team.
Blackadders noted Ms Sadler advises on “all aspects of family law including divorce, cohabitation, pre-nuptial agreements and issues involving children”.
Jack Boyle has been promoted from director to partner in the employment team.
The firm noted that Mr Boyle, who trained with it, provides advice on the “full spectrum of employment law issues including employment contracts, restrictive covenants, disciplinary/grievance procedures, unfair dismissal, discrimination, TUPE and settlement agreements".
Ian Angus has been promoted to director in Blackadders’ rural land and business team.
Richard Wilson has been elevated to director in the corporate and commercial division.
Susan Currie has been promoted to a director in the dispute resolution team.
Bethany Buchanan has been elevated to senior solicitor in corporate and commercial.
Robyn Lee has been promoted to a director in private client, with Blythe Petrie and Fiona Knox elevated to senior solicitors in this team.
Joanne Murray has been promoted to director in family law, with Faye Lipton elevated to senior solicitor in this team.
Cherisse Sorrie has been promoted to senior solicitor in the residential conveyancing team.
Emma Gray, joint managing partner of Blackadders, said: “We are committed to gathering the best talent we possibly can at Blackadders and to giving our clients access to a wide range of specialist lawyers and teams. We are proud to offer opportunities for career development and progression for people who show talent in the firm and we will continue to do so.”
Blackadders aims to increase annual turnover to £25 million, achieve a profit margin of 35%, and secure its position as a top five Scottish law firm by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.
