The developer, Longstone (2) Limited with Oberlanders Architects, said: "The proposed development at 24 Manderston Street will see the conversion of a former bingo hall into much-needed student housing.

"Creating 201 high-quality student bed spaces with accompanying amenity spaces and facilities, this development aims to provide a catalyst for regeneration within the locality."

The use of the space for student homes, will also serve to free up residential properties that otherwise would have been used by students, it was claimed (Image: Longstone (2) Limited/Oberlanders Architects)

It added: "With the current occupier due to relocate to a new location in summer 2024, this application aims to ensure the smooth transition of the site and reduce risks associated with vacant properties that have the potential to blight local communities. Proposals seek to convert the existing building, preserving and enhancing key architectural features.”

The current operator of the bingo hall, Club 3000, plan to move to new premises in nearby Ocean Terminal this summer.

The developer said that if housing were to be delivered, it would require the demolition of the building. (Image: Longstone (2) Limited/Oberlanders Architects)

"Having been utilised for a range of activities over the years including a mill, cinema and bingo hall, the design aims to embrace the unique character of the building providing bespoke and contemporary accommodation for students," the developer added.

"The site comprises a bingo hall, which formerly operated as a cinema, and incorporates elements of a 19th century corn mill and former railway viaduct, which provides access to the main structure.

"In the mid 1920s the original corn mill building was gutted and heavily reconstructed and adapted to form the cinema. However, the overall form and footprint of the main volume of the building have survived from its origins as a mill.

"Upon the closure of the cinema in 1961, 24 Manderston Street was converted into a bingo hall."