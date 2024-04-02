Burness Paull has just completed an abbreviated eight-month financial year after changing its year-end from July 31 to March 31 in order to align with HMRC’s basis period reforms. As a result, this year’s promotions round was brought forward by four months.

The newly appointed partners are Victoria Tweed, Murray Cree, Paul Coyle and Mike Guthrie.

Ms Tweed is a senior member of Burness Paull’s energy division. An expert in corporate renewables, she is lead adviser to a number of renewable energy clients and has significant experience of complex and cross-border M&A transactions, joint ventures, group reorganisations, and corporate governance.

Mr Cree specialises in cloud contracting and software as a service (SaaS), digital platforms, and large-scale IT and business process outsourcing. He has particular expertise in the fintech and energytech sectors.

Mr Coyle trained at Burness Paull and now advises clients across a range of sectors and issues including real estate finance and large scale commercial property transactions, with particular expertise in the expanding purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) market.

Mr Guthrie also works on the real estate team as a specialist in residential development, acting for some of the country’s most prolific housebuilders. As head of the firm’s home sales team he is responsible for selling thousands of new-build properties every year, and is the architect of bespoke, technology-driven processes to help clients efficiently deliver large-scale housing projects.

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson said the partner promotions of are "richly deserved", reflecting the significant contribution all four have made to their clients and the firm.

"Victoria and Murray are brilliant partner appointments for our fast-growing and strategically important renewable energy and technology practices," he said. "Victoria as a corporate M&A heavyweight is successfully advising investors, developers, and landowners on landmark energy transition projects; Murray brings excellent IT contracting expertise and is leading clients on large scale digital transformation journeys.

"Real estate remains a core area of our business and it is exciting to be able to reward the innovative contributions that Paul and Mike are making to its growth - Paul as a strong transactional lawyer and his success in real estate finance and student accommodation, and Mike through combining his property development expertise with a vision and passion for driving efficiencies for housebuilding clients.”