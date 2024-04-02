Independent commercial law firm Burness Paull has appointed four new partners across its energy, technology and real estate operations after pulling forward its annual round of promotions.
The appointments take the total number of partners at Burness Paull to 89 and are among 69 promotions effective from the start of April - including 10 directors, 18 senior associates, 16 associates, and 21 senior solicitors – across the firm’s practice areas and offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Burness Paull has just completed an abbreviated eight-month financial year after changing its year-end from July 31 to March 31 in order to align with HMRC’s basis period reforms. As a result, this year’s promotions round was brought forward by four months.
The newly appointed partners are Victoria Tweed, Murray Cree, Paul Coyle and Mike Guthrie.
READ MORE: Scottish law firm Blackadders reveals raft of promotions
Ms Tweed is a senior member of Burness Paull’s energy division. An expert in corporate renewables, she is lead adviser to a number of renewable energy clients and has significant experience of complex and cross-border M&A transactions, joint ventures, group reorganisations, and corporate governance.
Mr Cree specialises in cloud contracting and software as a service (SaaS), digital platforms, and large-scale IT and business process outsourcing. He has particular expertise in the fintech and energytech sectors.
Mr Coyle trained at Burness Paull and now advises clients across a range of sectors and issues including real estate finance and large scale commercial property transactions, with particular expertise in the expanding purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) market.
Mr Guthrie also works on the real estate team as a specialist in residential development, acting for some of the country’s most prolific housebuilders. As head of the firm’s home sales team he is responsible for selling thousands of new-build properties every year, and is the architect of bespoke, technology-driven processes to help clients efficiently deliver large-scale housing projects.
READ MORE: Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern unveils nine partners
Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson said the partner promotions of are "richly deserved", reflecting the significant contribution all four have made to their clients and the firm.
"Victoria and Murray are brilliant partner appointments for our fast-growing and strategically important renewable energy and technology practices," he said. "Victoria as a corporate M&A heavyweight is successfully advising investors, developers, and landowners on landmark energy transition projects; Murray brings excellent IT contracting expertise and is leading clients on large scale digital transformation journeys.
"Real estate remains a core area of our business and it is exciting to be able to reward the innovative contributions that Paul and Mike are making to its growth - Paul as a strong transactional lawyer and his success in real estate finance and student accommodation, and Mike through combining his property development expertise with a vision and passion for driving efficiencies for housebuilding clients.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here