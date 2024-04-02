One local resident told the paper: “We reported it to the council as soon as we saw it this morning.

“It’s absolutely shocking.

“You don’t expect to see things like this painted on the wall.”

Another added: “It’s pretty shocking. I’ve lived here for years and never seen anything like it.”

One person told the paper that they believed it was done to coincide with the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 taking effect on Monday morning.

“Whoever has done this is clearly targeting Humza and one of the walls mentioned something about the new law," they said.

The graffiti has now been removed by Dundee Council.

Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: "I do my best to shield my children from the racism and Islamaphobia I face on a regular basis.

"That becomes increasingly difficult when racist grafitti targeting me appears near our family home.

"A reminder of why we must, collectively, take a zero-tolerance approach to hatred."

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “The council’s rapid response team attended and dealt with graffiti on buildings.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.