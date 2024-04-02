A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

Read More: Death of man in Dundee being treated as suspicious by Police Scotland

“Extensive enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have. I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.



"I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4387 of 30 March. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.