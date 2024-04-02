Mr MacPherson wrote on social media: "It is frustrating that my constituency office has been vandalised in this way. These sorts of acts achieve nothing meaningful and just waste taxpayers’ money cleaning them up.

"My team and I continue to work today - to help local people - and will not be deterred."

Mr MacPherson is a former Scottish Government minister, who was most recently Minister for Social Security and Local Government.

He declined to serve under the Humza Yousaf administration.

Labour councillor Scott Arthur wrote: "It's really disappointing to see this in the city I love. It is possible to disagree with Ben MacPherson whilst respecting the fact he was democratically elected.

"Ultimately, it is his staff who will feel the intimidation here - unacceptable in any workplace."