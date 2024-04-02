Ben MacPherson MSP has spoken of his frustration after his constituency office was vandalised.

The SNP representative for the Edinburgh Northern and Leith constituency had blue paint thrown on the door and windows of his office.

Mr MacPherson wrote on social media: "It is frustrating that my constituency office has been vandalised in this way. These sorts of acts achieve nothing meaningful and just waste taxpayers’ money cleaning them up.

"My team and I continue to work today - to help local people - and will not be deterred."

Mr MacPherson is a former Scottish Government minister, who was most recently Minister for Social Security and Local Government.

He declined to serve under the Humza Yousaf administration.

Labour councillor Scott Arthur wrote: "It's really disappointing to see this in the city I love. It is possible to disagree with Ben MacPherson whilst respecting the fact he was democratically elected.

"Ultimately, it is his staff who will feel the intimidation here - unacceptable in any workplace."