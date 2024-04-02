A public house with rooms in a historic town has been put up for sale.
Graham + Sibbald said the property is a “true Scottish public house” that has been brought to market as its owners move to retire.
The agent said The Golf Tavern offers a “fantastic business in the picturesque town of Haddington”.
Graham + Sibbald said: “A true Scottish public house, this quaint property offers a warm inviting public bar where you can cosy up next to the wood-burning stove or play a game of pool or darts with friends.
“The property also hosts five well-appointed large en-suite guest bedrooms.”
The East Lothian property has been in the same ownership for 16 years.
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market, the very popular picturesque Golf Tavern is an institution in Haddington and as Lynn and John reach retirement they are ready to pass the business onto a new owner.”
Graham + Sibbald said the property is on the market at offers in the region of £359,000.
Four new partners as Scottish law firm pulls forward annual promotions
Independent commercial law firm Burness Paull has appointed four new partners across its energy, technology and real estate operations after pulling forward its annual round of promotions.
The appointments take the total number of partners at Burness Paull to 89 and are among 69 promotions effective from the start of April - including 10 directors, 18 senior associates, 16 associates, and 21 senior solicitors – across the firm’s practice areas and offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Church and pub going under hammer
A church in Renfrewshire and a bar in Ayrshire are among 30 lots of commercial property and development land across Scotland going under the hammer this month.
The church building, in the Renfrewshire village of Kilbarchan, has full planning approval and a building warrant in place for 17 flats, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors noted. Shepherd, which will hold its latest live-streamed auction on April 18 at 2.30pm, said: “This is an ‘oven-ready’ redevelopment opportunity available at a guide price of £675,000.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here