The agent said The Golf Tavern offers a “fantastic business in the picturesque town of Haddington”.

Graham + Sibbald said: “A true Scottish public house, this quaint property offers a warm inviting public bar where you can cosy up next to the wood-burning stove or play a game of pool or darts with friends.

“The property also hosts five well-appointed large en-suite guest bedrooms.”

The restaurant space has 80 covers (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

The East Lothian property has been in the same ownership for 16 years.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market, the very popular picturesque Golf Tavern is an institution in Haddington and as Lynn and John reach retirement they are ready to pass the business onto a new owner.”

Graham + Sibbald said the property is on the market at offers in the region of £359,000.

Four new partners as Scottish law firm pulls forward annual promotions

Independent commercial law firm Burness Paull has appointed four new partners across its energy, technology and real estate operations after pulling forward its annual round of promotions.

The appointments take the total number of partners at Burness Paull to 89 and are among 69 promotions effective from the start of April - including 10 directors, 18 senior associates, 16 associates, and 21 senior solicitors – across the firm’s practice areas and offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Church and pub going under hammer

A church in Renfrewshire and a bar in Ayrshire are among 30 lots of commercial property and development land across Scotland going under the hammer this month.

The church building, in the Renfrewshire village of Kilbarchan, has full planning approval and a building warrant in place for 17 flats, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors noted. Shepherd, which will hold its latest live-streamed auction on April 18 at 2.30pm, said: “This is an ‘oven-ready’ redevelopment opportunity available at a guide price of £675,000.”