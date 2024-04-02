A colourful transformation in collaboration with London-based design firm Russell Safe Studio has now been completed in line with its mission to welcome more people into the brand’s ‘wondrous world’.

Pictured: The retail boutique features a tented roof (Image: Supplied)

Glenmorangie president and CEO Caspar MacRae, said: “These bold enhancements to our visitor experience make the Glenmorangie Distillery an even more delicious destination for visitors from across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky lovers old and new to explore our beautiful Highland surroundings, meet our crackerjack crew of whisky makers and taste our wondrous single malt.”

READ MORE: Arbroath Smokies, award wins and Alfie Boe: The story of Britain's Best Fish Pie

The centre’s two tasting rooms have been restyled using a bright, bold colour palette, one inspired by the distillery’s tranquil woodland surroundings and the other paying homage to the oak casks in which Glenmorangie’s flavours develop.

Pictured: Russell Sage Studio sought to 'respect and retain the history and patina of the place' (Image: Supplied)

In the retail boutique, there’s a tented ceiling and copper lighting to complement displays of popular single malts as well as exclusive and rare whiskies.

Elsewhere, the museum leads visitors through the story of Glenmorangie which stretches back over 180 years, and a covered outdoor space offers a new area for evening hosting special events.

Russell Sage Studio, led by Russell Sage, is a long-time partner of Glenmorangie, having already collaborated on the transformation of the brand’s boutique Highland hotel, Glenmorangie House.

Sage said of the latest project: “The Distillery is a very special place in the Glenmorangie story and home to its wonderful world of whisky making.

“Our vision was to respect and retain the history and patina of the place while reinterpreting that story through a contemporary Glenmorangie lens.

“We aimed to transform the current spaces with the same playful imagination and innovation for which Glenmorangie is known and loved, creating rooms of joy and inspiration, to surprise and delight all who visit.”

Pictured: The distillery has been described as the 'beating heart' of Glenmorangie’s whisky making (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: Scottish creator of 'world's favourite whisky glass' reveals ambitions

From The Classic Tour exploring Glenmorangie’s signature whisky to The Wonder Tour which pairs pairing drams with fine chocolates and local cheeses, the distillery promises an experience to suit every palate.

Glenmorangie House, situated just a short distance away from the distillery, offers an 'extraordinary travel experience' with playful design details developed by Russell Sage Studio telling the story of the brand's 180 year history.

For more information on tours and tasting experiences, visit the Glenmorangie website here.