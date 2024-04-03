Called Thistle Meadows and located off Winton Court in Tranent, East Lothian, the development will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

It will feature ten of Avant Homes’ “practically designed, energy-efficient” house types including semi-detached and detached homes. Prices for the individual properties will be released once planning is granted.

Thistle Meadows will form part of the Windygoul South Masterplan. This includes the expansion of the Windygoul primary and secondary school campus, as well as improvements and upgrades to the local allotment areas, footpath networks, sports pitches and transport network.

Also subject to planning, work will start at Thistle Meadows in May this year and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in June. A show home is scheduled to open in November and the first residents are scheduled to move into their new homes in early 2025.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: “Our Thistle Meadows site acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our development footprint into Tranent.

“As a housebuilder, we want to build quality new homes for everyone and this site is an ideal location for us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy-efficient homes in a place people want to live.

“We look forward to East Lothian Council considering our plans to deliver a new and thriving community within the town.”

Edinburgh-based Avant Homes Scotland currently has nine live developments. These range from Craigowl Law in Dundee to Draffen Park in Stewarton.

Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes Group, whose house types are ideal for the private, rented, and affordable sectors. The company operates across Scotland, the north of England and Midlands from eight regional operating businesses.

At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people. The housebuilder’s ambition is to "develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities".

Avant Homes also said it is committed to securing sustainable growth through private for sale, PRS (private rental sector )and additional affordable housing, adding that "This better serves customers and communities, particularly where the cost of living has increased and affordability is stretched".

It said that "Avant Homes has invested in the internal expertise to develop and deliver strategic relationships with PRS investors as well as affordable housing providers".

The group recently announced the sale of 306 new homes across eight developments to a leading private rented housing provider, Sigma Capital Group, for over £59.5m.

For the year ended 30 June 2023, the Avant Homes Group delivered 1,766 completions.