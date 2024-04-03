Edinburgh-based Calcivis has secured £5 million in funding to roll out its dental technology for the early detection of tooth decay.
The investment round was led by £4m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank along with £1m from IFS Maven Equity Finance, which is managed by Maven Capital Partners. Calcivis will use the funds to bring its flagship product to market in the US following premarket approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Co-founded in 2012 by chief executive Adam Christie and chief technology officer Bruce Vernon, the firm’s imaging system uses a biologic diagnostic to allow for preventative treatment before tooth decay becomes irreversible. Following its introduction into the US, Calcivis is targeting a subsequent launch in the UK and other European markets.
READ MORE: Scottish dental pioneer Calcivis eyes US growth after FDA approval
“Early diagnosis and treatment of tooth decay is essential, allowing patients to reverse the damage to their teeth before it is too late," Mr Christie said. "This investment will enable us to launch our innovative product to global markets – first in the US and eventually in the UK – leading to faster diagnoses and early intervention treatments.
“This technology has the potential to revolutionise prevention in oral health care, with cavities impacting more than two billion people globally, according to the World Health Organisation. We look forward to seeing where this product can go with the support of both the Scottish National Investment Bank, and the Investment Fund for Scotland, through Maven.”
Paul Callaghan, investment director at Scottish National Investment Bank, added: “Calcivis is a shining example of how Scotland is leading the way in developing cutting-edge technology that improves our health and wellbeing. We are proud to help the company scale-up and enable its flagship product to reach international markets, creating jobs in Scotland.
“As a development investment bank, we see Calcivis’ technology as fully aligned with our Innovation mission, and the product’s launch in the UK has the potential to deliver substantial health benefits to people in Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here