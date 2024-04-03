An airline is launching a new route between Scotland and one of Spain's most famous city destinations.
Spanish budget carrier Vueling, based at Viladecans and owned by British Airways’ parent IAG, starts twice-weekly flights to Barcelona this month.
Edinburgh Airport said: "With new Vueling flights, it just got even easier to fly to one of Europe's most stunning cities. Sunshine. Seafood. Shopping. Sport."
READ MORE: 'Lifeline' islands air service to return
The airport also said: "Situated on the Mediterranean, Barcelona is a fun and culturally rich city. Whether you fancy a city break or the opportunity to relax on a beautiful beach, it's a fantastic place to visit.
"Art and architecture fans won't want to miss the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya which houses a remarkable collection of Catalan art, the Unesco-listed masterpiece La Pedrera, and, of course, the iconic La Sagrada Familia."
READ MORE: Airline launches new route from Scottish airport
It added: "While there's so much to see and do, you'll need to make time to try some of the city's culinary delights. Needless to say you'll do well to better the city's food and drink scene.
"The seafood is sublime, the paella unrivalled and some of the tapas restaurants are unmissable."
READ MORE: Scottish airport to launch new long-distance routes
The airport said: "And when in town be sure to take a trip down La Rambla. The street has everything from outdoor markets, monuments and street performers to shops, restaurants and museums."
The move extends the airport’s current service to the city, with Ryanair offering three times a week flights to Barcelona.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here