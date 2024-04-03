Edinburgh Airport said: "With new Vueling flights, it just got even easier to fly to one of Europe's most stunning cities. Sunshine. Seafood. Shopping. Sport."

The airport also said: "Situated on the Mediterranean, Barcelona is a fun and culturally rich city. Whether you fancy a city break or the opportunity to relax on a beautiful beach, it's a fantastic place to visit.

The Barcelona-based airline has launched flights from Edinburgh (Image: Getty Images)

"Art and architecture fans won't want to miss the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya which houses a remarkable collection of Catalan art, the Unesco-listed masterpiece La Pedrera, and, of course, the iconic La Sagrada Familia."

It added: "While there's so much to see and do, you'll need to make time to try some of the city's culinary delights. Needless to say you'll do well to better the city's food and drink scene.

"The seafood is sublime, the paella unrivalled and some of the tapas restaurants are unmissable."

The airport said: "And when in town be sure to take a trip down La Rambla. The street has everything from outdoor markets, monuments and street performers to shops, restaurants and museums."

The move extends the airport’s current service to the city, with Ryanair offering three times a week flights to Barcelona.