A 45-year-old man has been reported missing in the Crianlarich mountains, with growing concern for his safety.
Ivan Meyer left his home in Edinburgh and travelled by train to Crianlarich to summit An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin on Monday, 1 April, 2024.
He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich but has not been in touch with friends or family.
He is described as being around 5ft 11, lean build, with dark greying hair and stubble.
Read More: Man arrested and charged following death of 43-year-old in Dundee
It's thought he was wearing hiking clothing, including black trousers, black top, brown hiking boots and a maroon and light blue striped hat, as well as a light grey backpack, green one-man tent and two purple hiking poles.
Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow.
“We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.
“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2093 of 2 April, 2024.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here