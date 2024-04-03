He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich but has not been in touch with friends or family.

He is described as being around 5ft 11, lean build, with dark greying hair and stubble.

It's thought he was wearing hiking clothing, including black trousers, black top, brown hiking boots and a maroon and light blue striped hat, as well as a light grey backpack, green one-man tent and two purple hiking poles.

Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow.

“We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2093 of 2 April, 2024.”