A cross-party group of MSPs has launched an investigation into the Scottish Government’s international aid funds, saying there is a lack of transparency.
The Cross-Party Group on International Development says concerns have been raised from organisations in the sector around how funds are allocated and why.
They point out that the Government’s regular report on contributions to international development has not been published since 2019.
The Government has a number of funding streams within its external affairs directorate, including development programmes for Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.
It also has a climate justice fund and a humanitarian emergency fund.
The MSPs will undertake “desk-based research” before publishing recommendations for a more transparent approach.
On the group are three SNP, two Labour, two Conservative and one Green MSPs.
The groups chairwoman, Labour’s Sarah Boyack, said: “We know the great benefits that international aid can bring to communities in need.
“However, for too long there has not been transparency on how the Scottish Government’s aid programmes have been delivered.
“This inquiry aims to take a constructive approach to bring clarity into the Scottish Government’s aid programme.
“If Scotland is going to make a substantial impact with its international aid, it is vital that the processes for awarding this aid are suitably transparent.
“I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and others to carry out this inquiry.
“Our aim will always be to ensure Scotland is world leading in international aid, but it is critical that humanitarian support is sent to the right places for the right reasons.”
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “All overseas development assistance provided by the Scottish Government is guided by a rigorous process to ensure complete transparency and accountability focused on areas of need where Scotland’s aid can make an impact.
“A report on all Scottish Government overseas development spend for 2021-23 will be published later this month.
“As the CPG is aware, the Scottish Government has engaged closely with representatives from our partner countries of Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia in the design of our new climate justice, inclusive education, and support for women and girls programmes, which have been led by their priorities.
“While our overseas aid primarily supports projects in partner countries, we have supported humanitarian crises across tens of contexts, including Ukraine, Gaza, Pakistan, Turkey and Syria in recent years.
“Our primary concern is the swift delivery of aid where it is needed most, in line with our commitment to be a good and compassionate global citizen. We would be happy to further discuss this work with the CPG.”
