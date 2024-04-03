The SNP has demanded that any legal advice given to the Government on whether Israel has broken international law be released.
In a letter to Attorney General Victoria Prentis, SNP MP Chris Law said there is “overwhelming public and parliamentary interest” in advice given to the Government being published.
Mr Law also called for arm sales to Israel to end immediately if the country has breached international law.
The Dundee West MP said: “Reports about the UK failing to release the information received from their lawyers about Israel’s potential breach of international humanitarian law is deeply concerning.
“That is why – with the support of colleagues from across both Houses – I have written to the Attorney General, demanding the UK government release all the legal advice it has received.
“There is overwhelming public interest in the issue, with over 30,000 Palestinian children, women and men killed – and Gaza on the brink of famine.
“From the outset, unlike the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, the SNP’s values have been clear. We demand an immediate ceasefire, and will continue to push the UK government to end arm sales to Israel immediately.
“Too many people have lost their lives. What else has to happen before the UK finally acts?”
Labour MP Richard Burgon has also called for arms sales to Israel to be suspended, following the death of British aid workers on Monday evening.
The Leeds East MP demanded an immediate investigation into whether UK-supplied arms were used to kill the seven World Central Kitchen workers.
Three British nationals were among those killed in the air strike, alongside an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.
In a letter to Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Mr Burgon wrote: “This attack once again underlines why the UK should immediately suspend arms sales to Israel, given the role these could be playing in such deadly attacks on Gaza and even in war crimes carried out by the Israeli Government.
“I do not need to remind you that international law prohibits attacks on aid workers.”
