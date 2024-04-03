The property agent declared the sale indicated that "existing operators are keen to grow their business and acquire opportunities that are either trading well or offer the potential for growth".

Christie & Co said “Prominently located on Waterside Street, the family-owned bar and restaurant is a well-known spot in Strathaven, popular for its offering of casual dining for locals and visitors in the area.

“Since 2014, the business has been owned and operated by our clients who have been involved within the hospitality trade for many years. The business has been purchased by an experienced private operator.”

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to have brokered the off-market sale of the Waterside Bar & Restaurant in Strathaven.

"The business was sold to an experienced operator, indicating that existing operators are keen to grow their business and acquire opportunities that are either trading well or offer the potential for growth. Our client is now able to retire completely from the trade and we wish them all the best going forward.”