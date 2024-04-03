A top production company has issued a casting call on two Scottish Islands, as they seek locals for supporting roles in a new BBC Drama.
Black Camel Productions – who have worked on Film & TV projects like BCC Drama Annika, and 10-time Bafta nominated film ‘Sunshine on Leith’ – are now on the hunt for supporting talent for the new series of The Island.
Staying true to the series title, they are keen to recruit supporting actors from the Isle of Lewis and the Isle of Harris, giving local actors an opportunity to demonstrate their skillset and get involved in a top production with a big budget.
The casting call has been published on the production companies’ social media and they’re looking for applicants to submit their name, age, location and a picture of themselves by Monday April 8th.
We are looking for Supporting Artists for our upcoming 4-part drama series. If you are interested, please get in contact. See image for more info. pic.twitter.com/Dh5NK9fApZ— Black Camel Pictures (@BlackCamelPic) April 2, 2024
They’re looking for actors of any gender or ethnicity, but require applicants to be over the age of 18.
With a budget of £1 million per episode, the crime thriller programme is aiming to put Gaelic-language drama on the global map with a gripping storyline from screenwriter/creator Nicholas Osborne (producer of Remember Me and License to Wed), co-written by screenwriter Patsi Mackenzie (Buidheagain and An Clò Mòr).
Each episode is expected to be 60 minutes in length. The casting call says applicants should include their availability during the months of April and May with shooting expected to start this Spring and the main cast to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
However, it’s not been specified if applicants for the supporting roles are required to speak the local Gaelic tongue.
Arabella Page Croft, executive producer at Black Camel Pictures, said: “We are hugely proud to produce An t-Eilean, another ambitious TV drama series from Black Camel and the first ever high-end Gaelic-language drama made in Scotland!
“It has been such a joy and inspiration to develop this gripping thriller together with BBC ALBA and the whole team are looking forward to beginning principal photography on the spectacular Hebridean isles of Lewis and Harris next month.”
