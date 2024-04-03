Two women have been charged after videos of a toddler vaping were posted on social media.
Police Scotland said the infant involved is “safe and well”.
The Daily Record reported the footage filmed in Ayrshire showed a toddler, thought to be aged between one and two, inhaling from a pink vape as adults watch.
Another video showed the youngster coughing after using the vape.
Police Scotland said two 19-year-old women were charged on Saturday.
READ MORE: Man charged over ‘sexual assault’ of 70-year-old woman in Bearsden
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women, both aged 19 years, are the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal. The child is safe and well.”
Ayrshire MSP Siobhian Brown told the newspaper she was “horrified” by the footage.
The SNP MSP, who is also the Scottish community safety minister, said: “I was horrified to watch the footage of a toddler vaping on social media. Vapes are not harmless and contain nicotine and dangerous toxins that could damage young developing lungs.
“I would hope this is an isolated incident and most responsible parents would know the dangers involved.
“I have had concerns for several years with the increase of youth vaping, especially with the attractive different flavours and the accessibility of disposable vapes. The Scottish Government is bringing in welcome legislation to ban disposable vapes next year.”
Sheila Duffy, chief executive of charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland, said: “Most e-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine as well as toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation.
“E-cigarettes present particular risks for children and all vaping products should be kept out of their reach.
“Nicotine is addictive and adversely affects brain development. It can lead to attention disorders and can harm mood and wellbeing.
“As children’s bodies are growing, damage done by these devices now increases the risk of serious longer-term health outcomes.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article