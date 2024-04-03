Pizza giant Domino's has officially opened its latest new Scottish store in Stranraer.
The store, located on St Andrew Street in the town, has brought 20 new jobs to the area, including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.
Open seven days a week, the Stranraer store will serve up freshly prepared Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently launched Ultimate Lasagne and Ultimate Carbonara Pizzas.
Harry Gardner, Operations Manager of Domino’s Stranraer said: “We are delighted to launch our new store in Stranraer, delivering 20 new jobs to the local area. Now even more pizza fans can experience our delicious menu at home, whilst our modern new store also offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat.
"We’re really looking forward to settling in Stranraer and building strong lasting relationships with the local community, helping to deliver a better future through food people love.”
The store held an exciting grand opening ceremony where local community members and customers were invited to meet the new store team.
