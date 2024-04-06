An £80million plan to double capacity at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) could replicate the 'Finnieston effect' in Glasgow's riverside area, according to its leader.
The proposal, which has been agreed in principle by the city council, could see a new conference centre built on the east side of the campus.
Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said the centre was currently turning away conference bookings and an expansion would allow it to attract "blockbuster" events.
The project is reliant on public funds but Mr Duthie said the expanded facility would generate significant GVA (Gross Value Added) "which in turn drives tax revenues".
"As a public infrastructure project it will pay for itself quite quickly", he said.
He credits the opening of the Hydro on September 30 2013 for helping regenerate the Finnieston area and said the plans could replicate this in other areas around the Clyde.
It is hoped the expansion will lead to private investors coming on board including a hotel operator, adding to the 1500 rooms in the SEC area.
"With the success of the Hydro the question was what do we do next and the answer came from our conference sales team who said they were turning some business away that we could get if we had more space and better facilities," said Mr Duthie.
"Effectively we are looking at building a new conference centre with an £80million expansion at the east end of the campus.
"We are competing in a global market. Upgrading our facilities would allow us to stage two conferences of scale at the same time and attract some of these bigger blockbuster events.
"The challenge for us is that the funding needs to come from government," he added.
"The expanded facility will generate significant GVA which in turn drivees tax revenues so as a public infrastructure project it will pay for itself quite quickly, added Mr Duthie, who is also a director of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.
"But we recognised the challenge on budgets.
READ MORE:
Andy Murray magic and that 'shambolic' first concert: 'My 40 years with the SEC'
Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks to perform at Glasgow's Hydro
"So we are still talking to government to see if we can find a way to get it across the line because it just makes so much sense to do it.
Mr Duthie said the team was looking at various models and hopes the ambition
to be Net Zero by 2030 will drive more private investment "including potentially another hotel on the site."
He added: "The events industry is one in which Scotland and the UK are world leaders.
"We've got a reputation to build on with the success of COP (26 in Glasgow) and other events of that scale.
"It's a real economic driver and the government still needs to invest in things which are of economic benefit.
"We work collaboratively with universities and SMEs and Glasgow is a very collaborative place to do business. A lot of people will tell me that the SEC is their favourite place to do business.
"it is small enough that big events matter when they come into the city so they have a noticeable impact and for conference organisers that matters."
He said one of the unintended consequences of the Hydro opening was the regeneration of Finnieston into a "destination in its own right".
"The reason it happened was that effectively the walking route from the west end to the Hydro was through Finnieston," said the chief exec.
"So as soon as you start doing that people stop off for drinks and something to eat.
"The bars and the restaurants suddenly found themselves being very busy. It wasn't a hip area but is now winning awards all over the world.
"It's busy now when there's nothing on at the Hydro. That's what we are looking to achieve with the conference side.
"There are areas across the water in the south side for development. I think just increasing the activity and footfall will help with more hotel opportunities and more restaurants."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here