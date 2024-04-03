He was taken to the city’s Ninewells Hospital where he died the following day.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Hutton’s death, Police Scotland said on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

READ MORE: Two women charged after videos of toddler vaping shared online

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with the death.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Wednesday: “Following a post-mortem examination, Steven’s death is being treated as murder and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Steven’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4387 of March 30.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.