Alistair Hardy, of the family which owns the hotel, said: “Despite hospitality facing several difficult ‘Covid’ years, our business has performed remarkably. It is very telling of this sound and stable business - regardless of economic factors - people always need their local…Currently room occupancy sits at 72% and the business is consistently exceeding pre-Covid levels across food and beverage.”

He added: “After 45 years running the business, my wife and I look to fully retire and embrace our next chapter. It is with great pride that we have been the custodians and raised our family in this very special historical place. The current management team have incredible vision and ambition for the opportunities awaiting this business.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “The renowned Inverkip Hotel boasts an exceptional property, seamlessly blending traditional Scottish architecture with contemporary comforts. The hotel’s exterior is immaculately presented, offering an inviting entrance which exudes warmth and character.

“The interior is equally as impressive, combining traditional features with functional modern design across both guest and operational spaces.”

The property agent described the hotel as “exemplary” in the context of the Scottish hospitality sector, declaring the property possesses “an authentic and very special charm found only in a rare number of businesses of this type across Scotland”.

Graham+ Sibbald added: “From a business perspective, the Inverkip Hotel offers an enticing investment opportunity within the thriving tourism industry of Inverclyde. The hotel has established a strong reputation and a loyal customer base, attracting visitors from near and far throughout the year. The restaurant, public bar, whisky bar and beer garden appeal to a broad market of guests, as well as the five well-appointed bedrooms.”

The property agent declared the “business is in exceptional condition with industry-leading figures, a loyal and experienced team and accounts that represent resilient growth despite the Covid pandemic”.

It added: “The growth and success of the business has in no doubt come from the attractiveness of the traditional setting and its coastal village location, as well as the stellar reputation of the family-run business within the local community and further afield.”

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The family are looking for an investor to take this business to the next level, and build on the wonderful reputation that they have taken the time and effort to sustain. They hope that the amazing team they have built will flourish alongside the prospective new owner.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “The family would like to thank their continually loyal team, local community and guests for always being so supportive and journeying so many chapters with them. They look positively ahead for the opportunities that this will bring for the Inverkip Hotel and its undoubtedly bright future.”

Graham + Sibbald added that it is “inviting offers in the region of £1,300,000 for the heritable property interest”.