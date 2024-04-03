OMNi Centre boasts a diverse array of attractions, including renowned brands such as Wetherspoons, The Glasshouse Hotel, Nuffield Health Club, Nando’s, Vue Cinema, Boom Battle Bar, and recently opened Edinburgh Street Food market.

Commenting on the acquisition, Thomas A. Bata, Director of Triple B, said: "We are thrilled to welcome OMNi Centre Edinburgh into the Triple B portfolio. This acquisition aligns with our mission to invest in projects that foster meaningful experiences for communities.

"OMNi Edinburgh has established itself as a cornerstone of leisure and entertainment in Scotland, and we are excited to build upon its success."

"At Triple B, we are driven by a set of core values that guide our investments and partnerships," said Scott Dwyer, Senior Real Estate Advisor at Triple B.

"Our commitment to authenticity, global vision, innovation, responsible capitalism, and entrepreneurship forms the foundation of our approach. We see tremendous potential and synergies with OMNi Edinburgh and are committed to investing in its long-term success."