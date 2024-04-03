The former House of Darrach in the village of Gartocharn, near Alexandria, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £795,000.
Christie & Co has been instructed to market the property, set in around 1,629 acres. It highlighted a variety of possible uses, such as a licensed venue, coffee shop, or garden centre, while also noting potential to develop housing subject to planning permission.
The property agent said: “The business, previously known as The Gartocharn Hungry Monk when first purchased 30 years ago by the current owner, is known for having once attracted many A-list celebrities and tourists from across the world to experience the first-class hostelry, food and wines. The business was renamed House of Darrach in 2008. After 11 years, the business closed, with the property becoming the training centre and central office for the family business.”
Christie & Co declared that the “property benefits from a former restaurant and bar, as well as a retail area”.
It added: “On the first floor, the original bedrooms of the hotel have now been converted to a suite for flexible offices. The multi-faceted development opportunity, which was once regarded as the ‘go to’ venue within both the local and wider community, sits prominently within the popular village of Gartocharn, which is well known for being the location of tourist landmark Duncryne Hill.”
Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to a wide range of buyers, with the extensive grounds and the property’s location flexibility.
"From a licensed venue to coffee shop, from a garden centre to an outside leisure attraction and also to property developers, subject to planning, the entire site of 1,629 acres offers a first-class development opportunity, residential or leisure.”
Christie & Co said the “multi-site development opportunity is on the market at a freehold asking price of £795,000”.
