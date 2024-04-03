READ MORE: Ian McConnell: So what led to CalMac chief's immediate exit?

The property agent said: “The business, previously known as The Gartocharn Hungry Monk when first purchased 30 years ago by the current owner, is known for having once attracted many A-list celebrities and tourists from across the world to experience the first-class hostelry, food and wines. The business was renamed House of Darrach in 2008. After 11 years, the business closed, with the property becoming the training centre and central office for the family business.”

Christie & Co declared that the “property benefits from a former restaurant and bar, as well as a retail area”.

READ MORE: Hotel in Scottish coastal village for sale at £1.3m, as owners of decades retire

It added: “On the first floor, the original bedrooms of the hotel have now been converted to a suite for flexible offices. The multi-faceted development opportunity, which was once regarded as the ‘go to’ venue within both the local and wider community, sits prominently within the popular village of Gartocharn, which is well known for being the location of tourist landmark Duncryne Hill.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Does Jeremy Hunt even believe his own recession propaganda?

Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to a wide range of buyers, with the extensive grounds and the property’s location flexibility.

"From a licensed venue to coffee shop, from a garden centre to an outside leisure attraction and also to property developers, subject to planning, the entire site of 1,629 acres offers a first-class development opportunity, residential or leisure.”

Christie & Co said the “multi-site development opportunity is on the market at a freehold asking price of £795,000”.