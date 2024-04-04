Consisting of two Victorian blocks, Station House was originally built in the 19th century as the headquarters for the Glasgow and South Western Railway Company.

The location is adjacent to the SPT underground network, the retail offer of St Enoch’s Centre, Argyle Street and Buchanan Street.

The property extends over five floors from first floor level, with retail on the ground floor in separate ownership.

Of the acquisition, Director of Development and Asset Management at WSHA, Andrew Kubski said: "We are thrilled to have acquired Station House on St Enoch Square in the heart of the city centre as our first conversion project.

"We are looking at developing the site for up to twenty-six mid-market rent properties which will provide new affordable housing options for residents. We have been supported in this purchase by the City Council through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme and delighted to play a part in the Council's strategy to bring people back into Glasgow city centre to ensure the sustainability of the city for the future."

The acquisition of Station House and its development will mark West of Scotland’s first Glasgow city centre mid-market rent properties.

WSHA currently own and manage 144 new-built MMR properties in Dundashill and Dalmarnock, Glasgow, and welcomed the first tenants to these homes in December 2023.

Councillor Kenny McLean, convener for Housing at Glasgow City Council, said: “This is significant news that illustrates the changes underway in Glasgow city centre, and we are delighted to support West of Scotland Housing Association on this project.

"The repurposing of this vacant property, and increasing the city centre population, are key goals in our strategies for the area. The plans for this striking building will not only bring it back to life, but also help revitalise St Enoch’s Square as residents enjoy affordable, high-quality and energy-efficient homes in the centre of Glasgow.”