In this month’s edition, we reveal the results of key questions on Scottish business and the economy posed by The Herald to members of the Institute of Directors in Scotland.
The results make for fascinating reading, as business leaders north of the Border give their views, often robustly, on the Scottish Government’s performance relative to that of the UK Government on the economy, Brexit, and income tax divergence. They also offer their opinions on the likelihood, or otherwise, of a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Elsewhere in this edition, deputy business editor Scott Wright examines the fortunes of venerable Scottish jeweller Laings, which has demonstrated its faith in bricks and mortar despite the challenges facing high streets.
READ MORE: UK decision 'utter madness', Scottish income tax fears: exclusive poll in full
My colleague Kristy Dorsey has interviewed Charlie McGregor, a Scottish entrepreneur who founded the Amsterdam-based Social Hub, a venture taking in everything from hotel and student rooms and co-working spaces to auditoriums, gyms, and events spaces.
Mark Williamson has spoken to Steve Brown, an entrepreneur behind a plan to unlock billions of barrels of North Sea reserves.
READ MORE: New poll: Scotland ‘rudderless’, UK 'laughing stock'
I have interviewed David Ferguson, commercial director of Lochlea Distillery, an independent, family-owned distillery in Ayrshire producing small-batch, premium single malt Scotch whisky.
Lesley Larg, of Thorntons, gives her thoughts on flexible working in an interview with Jody Harrison.
Sarah Campbell, meanwhile, reveals the reviving effects for bars and bottle shops across the UK of a soft-drink-inspired sour beer brewed in Edinburgh.
The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute once again provides its expert economic insight, with Calum Fox seeing some hope for the UK economy but highlighting continuing challenges on productivity.
Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, meanwhile, examines Brexit’s impact on entrepreneurial optimism and the battle for sustainable business growth in Europe.
She observes the word “Brexit” has “become synonymous with uncertainty and disruption, casting a shadow over the ambitions of countless small and medium sized enterprises”.
Colin Cardwell has interviewed Tamsie Thomson of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.
READ MORE: Historic Glasgow jeweller puts sparkle into high street with £20m investment
Entrepreneur Willie Haughey shares his wisdom in his regular column, while Alex Burns has written about the opening of Olympic and Commonwealth medal-winning Michael Jamieson’s latest swim academy.
Scott Wright reflects on those who have had a good month . . . and those who have not.
Kim McAllister focuses on an energy crisis in artificial intelligence.
The Herald’s business writers, meanwhile, offer expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.
Jamie Livingston, founder of Scottish executive search specialist Livingston James Group, offers his thoughts on succession planning.
And business and life coach Ed Haddon offers his insights in his regular column.
I hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ Monthly and find it valuable.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here