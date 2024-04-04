Elsewhere in this edition, deputy business editor Scott Wright examines the fortunes of venerable Scottish jeweller Laings, which has demonstrated its faith in bricks and mortar despite the challenges facing high streets.

My colleague Kristy Dorsey has interviewed Charlie McGregor, a Scottish entrepreneur who founded the Amsterdam-based Social Hub, a venture taking in everything from hotel and student rooms and co-working spaces to auditoriums, gyms, and events spaces.

Mark Williamson has spoken to Steve Brown, an entrepreneur behind a plan to unlock billions of barrels of North Sea reserves.

I have interviewed David Ferguson, commercial director of Lochlea Distillery, an independent, family-owned distillery in Ayrshire producing small-batch, premium single malt Scotch whisky.

Lesley Larg, of Thorntons, gives her thoughts on flexible working in an interview with Jody Harrison.

Sarah Campbell, meanwhile, reveals the reviving effects for bars and bottle shops across the UK of a soft-drink-inspired sour beer brewed in Edinburgh.

The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute once again provides its expert economic insight, with Calum Fox seeing some hope for the UK economy but highlighting continuing challenges on productivity.

Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, meanwhile, examines Brexit’s impact on entrepreneurial optimism and the battle for sustainable business growth in Europe.

She observes the word “Brexit” has “become synonymous with uncertainty and disruption, casting a shadow over the ambitions of countless small and medium sized enterprises”.

Colin Cardwell has interviewed Tamsie Thomson of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

Entrepreneur Willie Haughey shares his wisdom in his regular column, while Alex Burns has written about the opening of Olympic and Commonwealth medal-winning Michael Jamieson’s latest swim academy.

Scott Wright reflects on those who have had a good month . . . and those who have not.

Kim McAllister focuses on an energy crisis in artificial intelligence.

The Herald’s business writers, meanwhile, offer expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.

Jamie Livingston, founder of Scottish executive search specialist Livingston James Group, offers his thoughts on succession planning.

And business and life coach Ed Haddon offers his insights in his regular column.

I hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ Monthly and find it valuable.